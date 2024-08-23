Tribal Board case: BJP slams exclusion of Karnataka ex-min’s name from charge sheet

The BJP on Friday, August 23, criticised the omission of the name of jailed former minister B Nagendra in the charge sheet submitted by Karnataka police in connection with the suicide of the tribal welfare Board’s account superintendent P Chandrasekaran. The BJP slammed the state government saying, “The people of Karnataka are watching, they will hold you accountable.”

BJP State President, BY Vijayendra, taking to social media platform X, stated, “A man tragically lost his life, and the Scheduled Tribes community, for whom the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (MVSTDC) was created, has been gravely wronged. Instead of delivering justice, the Congress government is busy safeguarding their own B. Nagendra, who has again been conspicuously missed from the SIT charge sheet despite being implicated in the suicide note,” Vijayendra claimed.

“The misappropriation of funds meant for the uplift of the ST community is not just a scam — it's a betrayal. This is not the time for politics or for shielding corrupt leaders just because they belong to your party; it's a moment for action. The people of Karnataka are watching, and they will hold you accountable,” he warned.

Karnataka Police had on August 22 submitted a charge sheet to the local court in superintendent P Chandrasekaran’s (52) suicide case. Karnataka Police, attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), is investigating the suicide by P Chandrasekaran which brought to light the alleged irregularities in the tribal welfare Board. The 300-page charge sheet does not mention the names of any politician from the ruling Congress.

Chandrasekaran’s death note, however, had indicated the involvement of a minister from the government in the tribal welfare case and held him responsible for his death, though he did not name anyone specifically. Sources said that the charge sheet states that Chandrasekaran committed suicide due to pressure from officials of the tribal Board.

The charge sheet names the Board's Managing Director Padmanabha and Accountant Parashuram as those who pressured Chandrasekaran. Both officials have also been jailed in connection with the case. Chandrasekaran was working with the Board and had earned a name as an upright officer. His suicide compelled the state government to obtain the resignation of B Nagendra and hand over the case to the CID.

Nagendra has currently been jailed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case. Earlier, the Special Investigation Team had submitted a 3,072-page charge sheet against 12 accused individuals. However, it did not mention the names of B. Nagendra or Tribal Welfare Board Chairman Basanagouda Daddal. Three investigative agencies are currently probing the irregularities in the tribal welfare Board.