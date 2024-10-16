Tractors deployed to evacuate Bengaluru residents after rains lash city

Heavy rains in Bengaluru led to severe waterlogging in various locations on Wednesday, October 16. The rains particularly affected the Kendriya Vihar apartments in Yelahanka were inundated with 3 feet of water. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) responded by deploying tractors to transport residents from the flooded areas, and setting up a help desk to provide essential supplies like water, milk, bread, and biscuits.

The rainfall led to major traffic disruptions, particularly affecting schoolchildren, as multiple school buses got stuck in the waterlogged streets. In Whitefield, a private school bus was trapped in knee-deep water, and students were transported via an excavator. On Balagere Road, buses were caught in a 2-kilometer stretch of waterlogged roads, while another private school bus near Varthur required students to be shifted to a tractor for their safety.

Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath visited the worst-hit areas, including Ramanashree California Layout and Kendriya Vihar, directing officials to pump out the accumulated water. Over 20 BBMP officers and staff were actively involved in the relief efforts. Tushar said that between October 14 and October 15, 30 mm of rain was recorded, followed by an additional 60-70 mm of rain between 8 am and 6 pm on October 15. Northern Bengaluru faced significant challenges, with overflowing lakes exacerbating the flooding in low-lying areas.

A virtual meeting was held by the Chief Commissioner, instructing officials to assess the situation in all affected zones and work towards permanent solutions to Bengaluru's recurring flooding issues, particularly in Yelahanka.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Bengaluru, predicting heavy rains for the next two days due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal.

They also forecasted heavy to very heavy rain for areas in south-interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, and Ramanagara. By 5.30 pm on October 15, Bengaluru had recorded 59.8 mm of rain, and the maximum temperature had dropped by 3.1 degrees Celsius to 25.4 degrees Celsius. The HAL airport area recorded 80.1 mm of rainfall, with a 2.9-degree dip in maximum temperature.