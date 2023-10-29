Tiger claw row: Karnataka govt asks people to surrender wildlife articles in 2 months

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, on Saturday, October 28, said that the people who possess articles related to wildlife animals should surrender them to the government within two months. "Before the arrest of Big Boss reality show contestant Varthur Santhosh from the sets of the show, there was no public awareness of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. After this development, people have come to know about the law and two months duration is given for them to surrender," he stated.

"Once the duration is over, the government will issue a circular in this regard," he said. The minister further said that in 1972, when the Wildlife (Protection) Act was implemented, people were given a chance to declare and keep it with them.

"But, the law has been amended in 2003 and 2022. As per the 2022 amendment of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, keeping articles belonging to wild animals, wearing them, using them and collecting and transporting them are considered as a punishable offence," he said.