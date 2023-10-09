Three-year-old dies after being run over by BMTC bus in Bengaluru

A three-year-old boy was killed in Bengaluru on Sunday, October 8, after she was run over by a BMTC bus. The incident took place near the Garvebhavipalya junction at Bengaluru’s Hulimavu.

The victim identified as Ayan Pasha fell off a bike and came under the wheels of the bus. Police have arrested the bus driver on charges of rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

As per reports, the incident took place when Ayesha, the deceased’s mother was on her way to meet a relative in Singasandra. Ayan was the pillion rider.