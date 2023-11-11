Tension in Karnataka town after posters insulting Tipu Sultan surface

Tension prevailed Chikkodi town in Belagavi district in Karnataka after posters insulting erstwhile ruler of Mysuru, Tipu Sultan, and other minority community kings surfaced on Saturday, November 11. The development had led to tension in the area and the police department had tightened the security as a precautionary measure.

The members of the minority community have urged action against those who had put up insulting posters and banners. They had also sought action against people who shared such posters on their WhatsApp status. Deputy Superintendent of Police CB Goudar and senior police officers rushed to the spot. More than 50 police personnel have been deputed.