‘Teach Congress a lesson’: Karnataka BJP urges SC communities ahead of byepolls

The Karnataka BJP has urged the Schedule Caste (SC) communities to teach a lesson to the Congress party in the upcoming Assembly bye-elections in the state. Speaking at a joint press conference held at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MP Govind Karjol, a prominent Dalit face of state BJP, accused the Congress of repeatedly deceiving the people since the country gained independence.

Karjol urged the Scheduled Castes (SC) communities, including 101 sub-castes, to teach a lesson to the Congress party in the upcoming three legislative Assembly by-elections and support the NDA candidates. He said that during the tenure of the Bommai-led government, a proposal was sent to the Central government recommending a classification of the 101 castes to ensure social justice and prevent any injustice. “However, during the elections, Congress allegedly misled the public by falsely suggesting that certain communities would be removed from the SC category, using misinformation to secure votes,” he stated.

He claimed that since coming to power, they have not taken steps to fulfil their promise and have been delaying actions. Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, said that Congress and the state government lack the commitment to internal reservations. He emphasised that the previous BJP government worked on a scientific report for the 101 castes under the leadership of Bommai and established a cabinet sub-committee to address the matter, ultimately recommending internal reservations.

Narayanaswamy warned that Dalits would not support the Congress and predicted the party’s defeat in all three by-election constituencies. He criticised Congress, alleging that they had misappropriated Rs 25,000 crore in the name of Dalits, including Rs 187 crores from the Valmiki Corporation.

Former Union Minister A. Narayanaswamy also voiced concerns, accusing the Congress government of betraying the interests of Dalits and backward communities. He pointed out that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had previously promised to hold a caste census immediately after coming to power and to implement internal reservations in the first cabinet meeting, but these promises remain unfulfilled.

BJP State General Secretary P. Rajeev added that the Congress has a notorious history of dividing the 101 castes for political gains. He credited the previous BJP government under former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai for implementing a scientific report that aimed to bring all these castes into the mainstream of development.