'Silence best for me', Karnataka seer accused of rape says after walking out of jail

"Had the case been probed by a high-level investigating agency, he would not have been granted bail so early. The slogans raised in favor of the accused seer have created fear among the victims, who are children," he said.

KV Stanley, co-founder of Odanadi NGO, stated they would explore legal options to get the bail cancelled. "The minor victims are living in fear after the release of the accused seer. We are trying to instill strength and courage in them," he said.

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of the historical Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga was released from prison on Thursday after 14 months. He was arrested last year on charges of raping minor girls staying at the hostel run by the Murugha Mutt. The influential Lingayat seer spent his time in the Chitradurga district prison.