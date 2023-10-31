Siddaramaiah's shameless lying is disgraceful to Karnataka CM's chair: Tejasvi Surya

In 2020, the state cabinet gave its final approval after multiple reviews starting from 2018, when the Railway Board first gave approval to the project. The fund for any project is disbursed in instalments based on its progress, Surya said. At present, the Rs 500 crore that has been disbursed is Railway's (Union's) share to the Special Purpose Vehicle K-RIDE, which is executing the BSRP, the BJP MP added.

As is the case with any infrastructure projects, award of tenders and subsequent submission of completion certificates will lead to remaining funding becoming available, he said. He further added that the funding pattern for the BSRP is 20 per cent by the Union, 20 per cent by the state and 60 per cent raised through loans from banks for which the Union is the guarantor.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must at least respect the CM's chair and stop lying so blatantly. He must also answer why he hasn't appointed a full-time MD for K-RIDE yet," Surya asked. Addressing CM Siddaramaiah, the BJP MP said, "Sir, you are the Chief Minister of Karnataka. But you have become the chief liar of Karnataka."