Siddaramaiah writes to Union Minister, requests early release of drought relief funds

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday, November 15, has written a letter to the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar seeking early release of financial assistance from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for drought relief. "As you are aware, a large part of Karnataka is affected by severe drought. The delayed monsoon coupled with sluggish progress during June resulted in deficit rainfall, which is the third lowest in the last 122 years for the state. Thereafter, there were spells of heavy rains during the 3rd and 4th week of July, which was only confined to 10 days,” he said.

"Many farmers were unable to take up sowing in early July because of rainfall deficiency in June. However, during August 2023, the crucial phase for agriculture and horticulture crops growth, Karnataka as a whole received 73 per cent deficit rainfall, which is the lowest in the last 122 years for the month of August," the letter read. It mentioned that Karnataka has witnessed above normal temperatures along with large deficit rainfall during August and "this has severely affected the standing crops in large parts of the rain-fed areas".

During September, interior parts of the state which comprises the major Kharif area witnessed deficit rainfall which resulted in soil moisture stress during the maturity stage of the crops. Moreover, the drought conditions have further deteriorated during October.