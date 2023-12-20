Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi to clear Mahadayi, Mekedatu projects

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday, December 20, that he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide immediate clearance to the Mahadayi and Mekedatu drinking water projects.

While Goa has reservations against the Mahadayi project, Tamil Nadu has been opposing the Mekedatu project. From Karnataka's perspective, the Mahadayi project is deemed crucial to provide drinking water to the state's drought-prone northern region, while the Mekedatu project will provide drinking water to state capital Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with PM Modi in Delhi, Siddaramaiah said that he addressed the Mahadayi river matter, stating that the gazette notification was complete with no roadblocks. However, environmental clearance, which is pending, must be granted by the Union government.