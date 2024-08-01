Siddaramaiah skips Cabinet meeting that discussed land scam notice against him

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, August 1 skipped a Cabinet meeting that discussed a show cause notice issued to him by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot. The show cause notice sent by the Governor sought an explanation from the CM about why permission should not be accorded for prosecution in connection with the irregularities in Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allocation. Siddaramaiah is accused of fraudulently receiving 14 sites worth Rs 2 crore each allotted by the MUDA in exchange for 3.16 acres of land in his wife's name.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the CM authorised Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to chair the meeting as the Cabinet was slated to discuss the show cause notice.

The Home Minister said that Siddaramaiah was requested not to attend the meeting. “CM Siddaramaiah will not participate in the Cabinet meeting and he has authorised Shivakumar to conduct it. We will discuss the development in the Cabinet and make a decision. Since the CM has got the notice, it was decided that he should not participate in the Cabinet meeting,” he said.

“The contents of the notice have been discussed and a legal position will be taken after consulting the Advocate General and legal experts,” he said.

Minister for Law, HK Patil said that the Governor had issued a notice to the CM based on a wrong perception. Minister for Forest Eshwar Khandre said that the Governor’s move was against the principles of democracy and was being done to bring down an elected government. “We will initiate legal action. The Union government would be responsible for any eventualities,” he said.

Minister for Agriculture, N Cheluvarayaswamy said, “The BJP was finally resorting to this as they had failed to bring down CM Siddaramaiah in any manner. They are now trying it through the Governor. The Cabinet meeting will take a unanimous decision in this regard,” he said.

Governor Gehlot has requested the Chief Secretary of Karnataka to submit a detailed report on the allegations against Siddaramaiah.

