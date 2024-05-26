Siddaramaiah says his govt will support inter-caste marriages, recalls his own story

In a candid address during an event in Mysuru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared a personal story of a failed inter-caste romance from his college days, highlighting the enduring issue of casteism in Indian society. The event, held on Buddha Poornima, Thursday, May 23 focused on promoting inter-caste marriages.

Addressing the audience, Siddaramaiah said that he wanted to marry a girl from a different caste during his student years, which ultimately did not happen due to the girl's family's disapproval. "I wanted to have an inter-caste marriage, but it did not happen. The girl did not accept it," Siddaramaiah recounted. “When I was studying I had fallen in love with a girl. Don’t mistake me. I had thought of marrying her but her family and also the girl did not agree. Hence, the marriage did not happen,” he said.

This disclosure was met with applause and cheers from the crowd.

The Chief Minister assured his government's full support for inter-caste marriages, pledging assistance to couples who choose to break caste barriers. He referenced the historical efforts of social reformers like Gautama Buddha and Karnataka's 12th-century saint, Basaveshwara, to eradicate casteism and promote equality.

Siddaramaiah lamented the fact that despite these long-standing efforts, caste-based discrimination persists. He identified two key strategies to eliminate casteism: fostering inter-caste marriages and ensuring socio-economic empowerment for all communities. "Social equality cannot happen in a society without socio-economic upliftment," he asserted.