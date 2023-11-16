Siddaramaiah says he will resign if cash-for-postings allegations proven

Reacting to the ‘cash-for-posting’ accusations by the Opposition, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has challenged that if the allegations against him are proved even in a single case he would retire from politics. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah claimed that he was not involved in ‘cash-for-postings’ in his entire political career.

CN Ashwath Narayan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister stated, the video of Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra telling him to finalise the work of five people named in the list proved allegations of an ATM Government, YST (Yathindra Siddaramaiah Tax). The BJP had charged that now YST is in place.

When asked about his son telling him over phone to approve only the five names in the list, Siddaramaiah questioned whether names in the list implies a transfer.