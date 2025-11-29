Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar declare truce: 'No differences between us'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar doused the questions on leadership role again, proclaiming that they were united and they would both obey the decision of the Congress high command. They were addressing a joint press conference after a breakfast meeting on Saturday, November 29.

The two leaders had met earlier at the CM’s official residence, Cauvery. MLA and legal advisor to the CM, AS Ponnanna, was also present at the meeting. Tensions within the party had flared up again over the CM post over the last month, with several MLAs backing Shivakumar for the post.

The breakfast meeting was a decision by the Congress high command to lay the matter to rest. Congress party general secretary KC Venugopal had conveyed to the two leaders that they should meet and resolve their differences.

The present truce seems to be a strategic decision for the short term, as the Congress is expected to have its hands full during the winter session, which begins on December 8 in Belagavi. In addition to a no-confidence motion, the BJP seems to be mulling, protests from farmers and students are also expected.

Stressing that there were no differences between Shivakumar and him, Siddaramaiah said that he and Shivakumar discussed the 2028 Assembly polls, local body elections, corporation polls, and other upcoming electoral strategies.

“We will both listen to the high command. They told us to resolve this difference. There will be no issue from tomorrow,” he said.

On being asked about some of the party MLAs going to Delhi to meet party seniors, Siddaramaiah said they might have gone to Delhi to lobby for minister posts after Siddaramaiah announced a cabinet reshuffle. “Some of them have spoken to me about it. It does not mean they are against leadership,” he said.

He also blamed the media and the opposition for causing confusion about transferring power. “It is a futile exercise (by the opposition). Whatever they plan to do in the Assembly, we will face it,” he said, referring to the no-confidence motion reportedly being considered by the BJP during the winter session.

DK Shivakumar said they had always followed the decisions of the high command, and they would continue to do so. “We have no groups. There wasn’t one before; there isn’t one now. I don’t need them. There is only one group, and that is the Congress group,” he said.

He also said they would be focusing on strengthening the MLAs and also speak to Congress Parliamentarians in Delhi about getting Karnataka its share of financial aid for various programmes.