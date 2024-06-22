Sexual assault allegation against Prajwal Revanna’s brother Suraj, no complaint yet says HM

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday, June 22 said that legal action would be taken against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna if an official complaint of sexual assault was filed against him. The Home Minister made the statement in the wake of allegations of sexual assault levelled by a man against Suraj Revanna.

Suraj Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD[S]) Supremo HD Deve Gowda and brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who has been arrested on charges of rape.

A resident of Arkalgud appeared on Kannada news channel Power TV on June 21, alleging that Suraj Revanna sexually assaulted him on June 16, at Gannikada farmhouse in Channarayapatna taluk, Hassan district. The man claimed to have petitioned the Director General of Police, but no FIR was registered.

Reacting to this development, Home Minister Parameshwara said, “The police department has not received any complaint against MLC Suraj Revanna so far. I got to know about the development through the media.”

Earlier on June 20, Suraj’s associate, Shivakumar, filed a complaint accusing the man of attempting to blackmail Suraj Revanna and demanding Rs 5 crore against filing a complaint.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy, who is Suraj's uncle, refused to speak about the allegations.

Speaking at Bengaluru International Airport, Kumaraswamy said, “You discuss the matters concerning the state. I do not need to react to the issue; the law will take care of it. It will be known in the coming days why these complaints are lodged.”

JD(S) senior leader Bandeppa Kashempur said that the law would take its course regardless of the accused's status. "No matter who does wrong, they will be punished as per the law. The party had taken action against Prajwal Revanna. Videos of Prajwal Revanna circulated before the Lok Sabha election. Now, they are making allegations against Suraj Revanna,” he said.

State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “There is a law in the country, and action will be initiated as per the law in the incident. I can’t give a reaction based on media reports in the case.”

Meanwhile, Suraj’s brother Prajwal is in jail after four women accused him of rape. Their father, Revanna, is out on bail in a case related to the kidnapping of a woman who was allegedly raped by Prajwal. Their mother, Bhavani, obtained anticipatory bail from the Karnataka High Court in the kidnapping case.