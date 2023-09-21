SC refuses to allow Tamil Nadu's petition for bigger share of Cauvery water

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Tamil Nadu, asserted that due to a deficit year, the regulatory authorities initially determined that Karnataka should release 7,200 cusecs of water every day. However, this figure was subsequently adjusted down to 5,000 cusecs per day. Mukul contended that the CWMA had mechanically approved decisions made by the CWRC.

Senior advocates Shyam Divan and Mohan Katarki, representing Karnataka, argued that the directive to release 5,000 cusecs of water per day was contrary to the state's interests. They said that this decision not only impacted the cultivation of standing crops but also the essential drinking water requirements of Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mandya districts. LiveLaw reported that Shyam argued, “Karnataka doesn’t even get the benefit of the North East Monsoons”

The Tamil Nadu government approached the Supreme Court on August 14, seeking its intervention to compel Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of water from its reservoirs. They also requested the Court to instruct Karnataka to ensure the release of 36.76 TMC of water in September 2023, as outlined by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) in its final decision from February 2007, which was subsequently modified by the Supreme Court in 2018. Karnataka opposed the request, citing low rainfall as a justification. On August 25, the Supreme Court requested a report from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) regarding this matter.