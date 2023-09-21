SC refuses to allow Tamil Nadu's petition for bigger share of Cauvery water

The Supreme Court on Thursday, September 21, declined to intervene in the order issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) instructing the state of Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water at Biligundlu for a 15-day duration from September 13th to 27th. The order in question had originally been issued by the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) and subsequently endorsed by the CWMA.
Justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha, and Prashant Kumar Mishra noted that the decision was in response to the distressing circumstances caused by a poor monsoon, average inflows, and other relevant factors. Justice Gavai observed, "There are rival claims — Tamil Nadu is saying they need 7200 cusecs, Karnataka is saying they can only give 2000 cusecs. We are not inclined to interfere. Every 15 days they [CWMA and CMRA] are monitoring and reviewing it. It is a body consisting of various experts and they have given their reasons."
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Tamil Nadu, asserted that due to a deficit year, the regulatory authorities initially determined that Karnataka should release 7,200 cusecs of water every day. However, this figure was subsequently adjusted down to 5,000 cusecs per day. Mukul contended that the CWMA had mechanically approved decisions made by the CWRC.
Senior advocates Shyam Divan and Mohan Katarki, representing Karnataka, argued that the directive to release 5,000 cusecs of water per day was contrary to the state's interests. They said that this decision not only impacted the cultivation of standing crops but also the essential drinking water requirements of Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mandya districts. LiveLaw reported that Shyam argued, “Karnataka doesn’t even get the benefit of the North East Monsoons”
The Tamil Nadu government approached the Supreme Court on August 14, seeking its intervention to compel Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of water from its reservoirs. They also requested the Court to instruct Karnataka to ensure the release of 36.76 TMC of water in September 2023, as outlined by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) in its final decision from February 2007, which was subsequently modified by the Supreme Court in 2018. Karnataka opposed the request, citing low rainfall as a justification. On August 25, the Supreme Court requested a report from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) regarding this matter.