RSS refutes former BJP MLA’s allegations of caste discrimination at RSS headquarters

The Karnataka unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday, December 6 refuted allegations made by former BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar, that he was denied entry into the Hedgewar Museum in Nagpur due to his Dalit identity. The RSS, in a statement, has categorically denied any discriminatory practices, adding that the memorial was open to thousands of visitors daily, irrespective of their caste.

N Thippeswamy, the south-central zone Kshetriya Kaaryavaha for RSS, said, "There is no question of denying entry either to the RSS office or the memorial. RSS is open for all." He further pointed out that the MLA's allegations pertain to an incident that occurred four months prior to the May 10 Assembly polls, questioning why the issue was not raised at that time.

The former minister and ex-Hosadurga MLA had resigned from the party's primary membership in April, following the denial of a ticket in the Assembly elections held in May.