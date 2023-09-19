Relief for Prajwal Revanna as SC stays Karnataka HC order disqualifying him as MP

In a relief for Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, the Supreme Court on Monday, September 18 stayed the judgement of the Karnataka High Court which had disqualified his election as a Member of Parliament from Hassan constituency in 2019 for allegedly filing a false election affidavit.

The bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra said that Prajwal Revanna will not be permitted to draw any allowances as an MP. However, he was allowed to cast his vote on the floor of the house or in committees in which he was nominated as a member.

The SC in its interim order further said that Prajwal Revanna will be able to contest in the next parliamentary elections in 2024.

Prajwal Revanna is the lone JD(S) MP in the parliament. He is the son of HD Revanna, a JD(S) leader and former Karnataka minister. He is also the grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

He was elected from the Hassan constituency, a seat where his grandfather HD Deve Gowda was previously the MP. The JD(S) had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the Congress. The party is now planning to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the BJP although the seat-sharing formula is yet to be finalised.