Rape accused MP Prajwal Revanna seeks anticipatory bail

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been evading arrest for several weeks, has sought anticipatory bail in three cases filed against him in a special court designated for the trial of cases involving sitting and former MPs and MLAs. Prajwal is expected to return to India on May 31.

According to Bar and Bench, Prajwal’s legal counsel informed the court of plans to submit arguments for interim bail on his behalf. The court has scheduled the next hearing for May 31.

"The petitioner having participate in the election process on 26.04.2024, left the Country as he had already planned. However, a smear campaign was orchestrated against the petitioner and his father and eventually it resulted in filing of a false cases against petitioner and his father. Hence, the legal process is abused to cause trouble to the petitioner and for that reason petitioner prays to allow the present petition," Prajwal’s plea read, according to Bar and Bench.

Prajwal attributed his failure to cooperate with the investigation to distress and the adverse impact of the alleged smear campaign, stating that it took him time to gather himself and decide on pursuing his legal rights. "He went under the dilemma to take further steps and it took some days to gather himself. The petitioner decided to pursue his legal rights and come out clean and was advised to take steps to protect the legal rights of the petitioner," his plea states.

Prajwal fled to Germany following allegations of sexual abuse. He is accused of sexually abusing multiple women and recording the incidents on his phone. On April 28, a 47-year-old woman lodged a complaint accusing Prajwal and his father Revanna of harassing her and her daughter. In the wake of these allegations, Prajwal was suspended from his party on April 30. To date, four women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and rape.

The first FIR against Prajwal and his father, HD Revanna, was registered on April 28 under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insult to modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Holenarasipura town police station in Hassan district.

Subsequently, a rape case was registered on May 1 based on a complaint from a Janata Dal (Secular) member. Another case was registered on May 5, following a complaint by a farm help, who was sexually abused allegedly by Prajwal. His father Revanna allegedly kidnapped her threatening against testifying.

Meanwhile, Prajwal’s father and MLA Revanna moved the High Court challenging the legality of two cases registered against him.

