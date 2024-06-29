Prajwal Revanna remanded to judicial custody till July 8

A court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) on Saturday, June 29 remanded former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna to judicial custody till July 8. Prajwal is accused of sexually abusing many women after videos of sexual assaults allegedly committed by him surfaced a week before elections to the Hassan Lok Sabha seat on April 26. So far, four women have accused him of rape.

Prajwal was produced before the court by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as his police custody had ended on Saturday.

Prajwal’s counsel submitted that Prajwal needed to be shifted to a private hospital in the backdrop of illness. However, the court instructed him to submit a plea in this regard to jail authorities.

The court stated that if the jail authorities permit, the matter will be taken up on Monday. Prajwal will be shifted to the Central Prison of Parappana Agrahara on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

