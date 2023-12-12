Parents murdered in Karnataka for deciding to give property to daughters, son arrested

When questioning as well, the accused tried to mislead the police. However, growing suspicious with his statements, the police managed to find out that he is the murderer.

The couple had four daughters and a son. All daughters are married and live separately. The daughters called up their parents every day and when their calls were not answered on December 10, one of them came down to the house on December 11 and found that her parents were dead.

The parents had given away all the property to their children and kept two acres for themselves. They had decided to equally distribute this to their children. The daughters had suspected the role of their brother behind the murders. The property located in the outskirts of Bengaluru was worth crores and this had led the son to commit the crime, police said.