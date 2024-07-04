No scams have happened under Congress government, asserts Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday, July 3 dismissed allegations of any wrong-doings in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allocation as he asserted that there have been no scams during the Congress government's tenure in the state.

Talking to reporters after a ‘Government at your doorstep’ programme in the taluk, he said, "All the scams that the state witnessed have taken place during the BJP tenure. We will respond to all the allegations during the (Assembly) session."

The BJP is demanding resignation of CM Siddaramaiah alleging his role in the alleged MUDA scam. Reacting to Union Minister and JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy’s 'Jana Samparka' programmes in Mandya district, Shivakumar said, "Let him do it. It is good for the people if leaders do programmes like this, even if it is a copy of someone else."

To a query on the announcement of candidates for bypolls, he said, "Let the election dates be announced. Then the candidates will come and file nominations." Asked about BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda’s allegation that Shivakumar was behind his arrest, the Deputy CM said, "It is a good thing if he is remembering me."

Gowda had alleged that Shivakumar had lured him to defame former PM Deve Gowda's family in rape case and he was arrested when he refused to do so. Shivakumar also said that Channapatna town will become Bengaluru under his leadership.

"We are all from Bengaluru district. We were in Bengaluru and we are in Bengaluru. We don’t have to lose the name, wait for a couple of days. You may check the textbooks on all our origins. Hosakote, Devanahalli, Magadi, Kanakapura, all surrounding cities of state capital, all belong to Bengaluru." On Union Minister Kumaraswamy’s promise that he would make Ramanagara and Channapatna twin cities, he said, "He was the Chief Minister twice, why did he not fulfil his promises. I will keep my word."