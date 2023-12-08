No proposal to remove Savarkar’s photo from assembly: Karnataka Speaker

Amid rumours that the Congress government may remove the photo of BJP's iconic figure, Veer Savarkar, from the assembly hall in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi, Karnataka assembly Speaker U.T. Khader clarified on Thursday, December 7 that no such proposal is currently before him.

Speaking to reporters on the issue, Khader stated in Belagavi at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, "Let us see when the proposal in this regard comes before me. For me, the ministers and opposition leaders are the same."

Speaker Khader also emphasised that his actions would be in accordance with the Indian Constitution.