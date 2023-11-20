Murugha Mutt head facing arrest yet again on rape charges

Rape-accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga, only recently released after 14 months in prison, faces the threat of re-arrest, following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him in the second POCSO case on Monday.

The Chitradurga Second Additional District and Sessions Court issued the order after a submission by public prosecutor Jagadish. Shivamurthy had been released by the High Court only four days ago, on November 16, when he obtained a conditional bail in the first POCSO case.

The prosecution objected to his release and demanded the issuance of an arrest warrant in the second POCSO case against him. The counsel for the accused maintained that the issuance of an arrest warrant was against the bail order of the High Court.