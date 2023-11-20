Murugha Mutt head facing arrest yet again on rape charges

Rape-accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga, only recently released after 14 months in prison, faces the threat of re-arrest, following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him in the second POCSO case on Monday.
The Chitradurga Second Additional District and Sessions Court issued the order after a submission by public prosecutor Jagadish. Shivamurthy had been released by the High Court only four days ago, on November 16, when he obtained a conditional bail in the first POCSO case.
The prosecution objected to his release and demanded the issuance of an arrest warrant in the second POCSO case against him. The counsel for the accused maintained that the issuance of an arrest warrant was against the bail order of the High Court.
Odanadi NGO founder ML Parashuram, who pursued the case against the seer, stated that the rape-accused had got bail due to the mistakes of the investigating officers. "Had the case been probed by a high-level investigating agency, he would not have been granted bail so early. Besides, the slogans raised in favour of the accused seer have created fear among the victims, who are children," he claimed.
KV Stanley, co-founder of Odanadi NGO, said they would explore legal options to get the bail cancelled. "The minor victims are living in fear after the release of the accused seer. We are trying to instil strength and courage in them," he said.
Shivamurthy was arrested last year on charges of raping minor girls staying in the hostel run by the Murugha Mutt. The influential Lingayat seer spent 14 months in the Chitradurga district prison.
On November 8, the Karnataka High Court granted a conditional bail to him. He is facing charges under the POCSO Act, IPC sections, Juvenile Justice Act, Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, and the like. He was arrested after a high drama on September 1, 2022, and had been in jail since then, till his release on HC orders..
The High Court Bench had restrained the accused seer from entering the premises of the mutt and also directed him to surrender his passport to the court. He was also asked to provide two sureties.