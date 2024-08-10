MUDA plots: Karnataka court reserves verdict on registering case against Siddaramaiah

A special court in Bengaluru has reserved orders on the admissibility of a private complaint regarding the allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over allotment of 14 plots by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife.

The special court for people’s representatives has adjourned the matter to August 13.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Mysuru-based activist Snehamayi Krishna, which alleged that MUDA had allotted 14 plots to Parvathi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, in violation of the law, in a prime location in Mysuru.

The allegations pertain to 3.16 acres of land in Kesare village, Mysuru taluk, which MUDA had acquired for the development of Devanoor Layout. The land was later denotified, but inexplicably, MUDA continued to develop the land. By the time Mallikarjun, brother of Parvathy, bought the land, MUDA had already sold some of it. He had gifted the land to her in 2010. She later claimed that MUDA owed her compensation as it had developed her land without acquiring it. MUDA allotted 14 sites in Vijayanagar Layout, allegedly in violation of the law. Activists and leaders of Opposition parties the BJP and JD(S) have been alleging that Siddarmaiah abused his power to get sites allotted to his wife in that particular location.

Advocate Lakshmi Iyengar, who is representing Krishna, told the media that Siddaramaiah had “abused his power”. She alleged that Parvathi did not have legal title over the land on the basis of which she had claimed compensation from MUDA.

Iyengar claimed that in the 2010 gift deed Mallikarjun had shown the land as agricultural land, but the land allegedly illegally had been converted into non-agricultural land in 2015.