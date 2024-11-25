More Waqf notices issued during BJP's tenure: Karnataka HM on statewide stir plans

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Monday that more notices claiming the ownership of properties and land to the Waqf Board were issued during the tenure of the BJP government in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Sadashivanagar he stated that the truth about the allegations made against the Karnataka government regarding Waqf notices to farmers has come to light even as the BJP is planning a statewide agitation against the Congress government over the issue.

"The truth cannot be hidden for long. Allegations were made that our government issued notices to farmers. However, more notices were issued during the tenure of former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai. What does the BJP have to say about this now?" HM Parameshwara questioned.

He pointed out that during the tenure of the BJP government, former MLA Kumar Bangarappa’s committee issued notices on approximately 2,900 acres.

In contrast, notices were issued on only 300 acres during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s tenure.

"BJP leaders, who are now planning a statewide campaign on Waqf issues, should understand who issued more notices and who should be blamed," he added.

Commenting on the awareness campaign and agitation planned by MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the state Home Minister claimed, that Yatnal in fact working to embarrass BJP leaders on the Waqf issue.

"He is highlighting the fact that more notices were issued during Yediyurappa and Bommai's tenure, causing discomfort within BJP circles," HM Parameshwara remarked.

He clarified, "When we were in the Opposition, we were unaware of the notices issued to farmers. Now that the matter has come to our attention, we are taking necessary steps and working cautiously."

Responding to BJP MLC, C.T. Ravi’s criticism of the Congress party's statements on EVM malfunctions in the states where it loses, HM Parameshwara remarked, “We have always said that selective misuse of EVMs occurs."

"It’s not a new statement. After 2014, we have consistently alleged that EVMs are being hacked. This has been discussed even during the Maharashtra elections. If it were only me saying this, it could be considered wrong, but people across the country have raised this issue. Ravi has failed to understand our statements," he retorted.

Responding to Congress MLA, C.P. Yogeshwara's claim that he could bring all JD-S MLAs to the Congress within a month, HM Parameshwara said, "There is no need for that. Unlike the BJP, the Congress doesn’t indulge in 'Operation Lotus.' We do not plan to do such things. If Yogeshwara has made such a statement, it is unnecessary. With 138 MLAs, our government is stable, and there is no need to bring anyone else."