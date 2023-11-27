Modi govt responsible for death of innocent soldiers, says Karnataka Congress MLA

Karnataka Congress MLA HC Balakrishna has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for the deaths of innocent soldiers, sparking a controversy.

Balakrishna's remark, made during a Jan Sampark programme at Tubinakere village in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara, went viral on social media on Monday.

“The credit for killing innocent soldiers goes to the PM Modi government. The BJP is like the British. They indulge in pitting one against the other and target those who are powerful. Last time, If the Pulwama attack had not happened, people would have sent PM Modi home,” he stated.