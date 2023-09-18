Migrant family of four dies in Bengaluru rural, police suspect asphyxiation

In a tragic incident, four members of a migrant family passed away in their sleep near Doddaballapura, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on the night of Sunday, September 17. The police suspect that the deaths were a result of asphyxiation, as they had smoked charcoal in a tin to combat mosquitoes inside a poorly ventilated labour shed.

The incident took place at Holeyarahalli in Doddabelavangala of Doddaballapura taluk. The deceased individuals have been identified as Kale Sarera (50), his wife Lachummi Sarera (48), their son Kushal Sarera (16), and Phool Kumari (40). They hailed from Alipurduar district in West Bengal.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the family may have used a charcoal heater for warmth and for repelling mosquitoes, as it was a rainy night. It is likely that closing the door led to the accumulation of smoke from the burning charcoal in the shed. This could have led to a cut in oxygen supply and elevated levels of carbon monoxide, possibly resulting in the deaths.

The victims had recently found employment at a poultry farm owned by one Mohan in Holerahalli. Kale had secured the job through his daughter, who lived in a nearby village with her husband. They had been working at the farm for just 10 days and were residing in the shed next to the poultry farm where the incident occurred.

The incident came to light when Kale's daughter and her husband, who were employed at another poultry farm nearby, arrived at the scene and found the four lying lifeless in their sleeping positions. The Doddabelavangala police have registered an unnatural death report based on the complaint filed by Kale’s daughter and are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.