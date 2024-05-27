Massive rally in Hassan on May 30 against rape-accused MP Prajwal Revanna

A wide range of civil society groups from across the state will gather in Hassan on May 30 to protest against rape-accused Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna demanding his arrest and justice for the women whom he allegedly assaulted and filmed.

Hundreds of people from all over the state are expected to gather for the protest rally and public meeting in Hassan, organised under the banner of Federation of Karnataka State People’s Movements. Such a large demonstration was last seen in Karnataka in August 2023 when activists protested the acquittal of the sole accused in the rape and murder of 17-year-old Sowjanya in Dakshina Kannada’s Dharmasthala. Various progressive and advocacy groups organised a massive protest in Belthangady, where Sowjanya hailed from, calling for a fresh inquiry.

In a media statement released on Monday, May 27, organisers said the rally will start at 10:30 am at the Hemavathi statue in the heart of Hassan town and will culminate in a massive public meeting on the road behind the District Collector's residence.

Organisers said their major demands include the immediate arrest of Prajwal Revanna who is in a foreign country, the issue of a red corner notice (for his arrest), freezing his bank accounts, and the cancellation of his diplomatic passport.

They said they strongly condemn the vested interests which exploited the women in the videos for political gain and called for comprehensive support to be given to the survivors of the alleged crimes. They called on the government to ensure the survivors' privacy and security, and psychological well-being. This includes providing them with personalised counselling, legal advice, rehabilitation services, and financial compensation.

Civil society groups have also demanded the establishment of a Special Court dedicated to handle these cases promptly and justly. “In order to comprehensively ensure that the dignity of the women survivors in this sensitive and complex case is not compromised, a Special Court should be urgently established, and speedy execution of the court proceedings as well as strong punishment for the criminals should be ensured.”

Other demands include action against those who distributed the videos and photos of women who were allegedly assaulted and filmed by Prajwal Revanna. They urged the government and police to be proactive in removing them from the internet to protect the dignity and privacy of the victims.

Independent and impartial investigation

The protesters also want the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case without political interference, given that Prajwal is the grandson of Janata Dal (Secular) Supremo and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, and is a third-generation politically influential politician. They called for the SIT’s findings to be supervised by a High Court Judge to maintain transparency and accountability.

They called upon Prime Minister Deve Gowda to use his influence to urge the Prime Minister to take decisive action against his grandson, Prajwal Revanna. Other demands include a thorough investigation and arrest of all accused individuals, including Prajwal’s father and MLA HD Revanna, who has been accused of sexual harassment and kidnapping in two separate cases and is now out on bail.

Case so far

Prajwal fled to Germany after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced against him. He released a video on May 27, in which he said that he will return and appear before the Special Investigation Team on May 31 at 10am. This comes a week after his grandfather Deve Gowda issued a “stern warning” asking him to return and surrender before the police.

So far four women have filed complaints with the police, accusing Prajwal Revanna of several offences including rape, threatening them and filming the assaults. The videos of these women and many others have been circulating online and on social media since around April 22. Prajwal’s father HD Revanna and Holenarasipura MLA has been accused of kidnapping one of the women who was allegedly raped by Prajwal.

TNM has been continuously reporting on this case and our coverage can be accessed here.