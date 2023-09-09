Mangaluru University VC says BJP threatened him over funds for Ganesh Chaturthi fest

A row has erupted over the decision to shift Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mangaluru University campus from the auditorium to the men’s hostel premises. Mangaluru University Vice Chancellor (VC) Jayaraj Amin said that the celebrations were held in the men’s hostel in the last three decades before they were shifted to the auditorium during the COVID pandemic.

BJP leaders in Mangaluru accused the University of clamping down on celebrations. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City South BJP MLA, led a delegation to the VC demanding that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations be held at the Mangala Auditorium in the campus and that funds should be released for it. The VC, however, has said that an audit objection was raised over the use of funds for the festival celebrations.

In a letter, VC Jayaraj Amin alleged that he was pressured by Vedavyas Kamath. “They demanded that the Ganesh Chaturthi programme should be held in Mangala Auditorium at the expense of the University. They applied pressure on me for about two hours and threatened to organise a large-scale protest, agitation, and a media conference if I did not agree immediately," read Jayaraj Amin’s letter addressed to the Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangaluru Congress MLA UT Khader said that the VC will decide on the issue and that there was no need for outsiders' interference. “The Vice Chancellor is competent to take the decision as per the prevailing rules and regulations,” UT Khader told reporters in Mangaluru.

UT Khader further questioned the priorities of the BJP and said that the BJP leaders showed no interest in other issues related to the functioning of the University including the delays in declaration of results and the delay in payment of pensions to retired employees.