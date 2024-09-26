Man who allegedly killed and chopped woman in Bengaluru, found dead in Odisha

According to the police, Mahalakshmi and Mukthirajan had known each other since 2023, both working in the same mall. Mahalakshmi, who was separated from her husband, held a position as a team leader at a costume outlet in a Malleshwaram mall.

The police said that Mukthirajan had gone missing from his Bengaluru residence after the murder. While police questioned Mahalakshmi's associates, including her husband and colleagues, they also reached out to Mukthirajan’s brother. The brother told the police that Mukthirajan had called him, confessing to the crime. His last known location was traced to West Bengal, where the call was made.

Bengaluru police said that Mukthirajan died by suicide. Odisha police recovered a suicide note from the scene, police said.