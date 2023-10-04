Man wearing trousers with gold powder arrested in Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru Customs arrested a man wearing trousers coated with gold powder valued at Rs 3.7 lakh at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on the night of Sunday, October 1. His accomplice was found carrying gold worth Rs 7.8 lakh in his rectum.

Customs officers, based on passenger profiling, intercepted the duo and noticed something unusual about one of their trousers. Upon inspection, they instructed the suspect to remove the trousers, revealing an inner layer of cloth coated with 74.5 grams of gold paste, valued at Rs 3.7 lakh. The other individual had concealed 155.3 grams of gold in his rectum.