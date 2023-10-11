Live-in couple separated as youth ends life, family members of woman held in Karnataka

As per the complaint, the stepmother had tortured her and she studied at her grandmother’s place. She got introduced to her live-in partner Manikantha in college and lived together. "My relatives had come to our place and created a ruckus," she alleged.

Police stated that the young man’s family had given consent for the marriage but the family of the girl opposed it. The family members of the young woman barged inside the house where Manikantha and Ishwarya lived and locked them up in a room. They had beaten them up and took Ishwarya with them.

Manikantha, distraught by the development, had gone to Jolarpet in Tamil Nadu. He had called his mother and lover and came under the train. He had sent the location of the place where he ended his life to his mother. He had also sent a voice message and apologised for his act. The Jolarpet Police had transferred the case to the HSR Layout police station in Bengaluru.