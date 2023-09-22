Kharge's silence on Cauvery row surprising: HD Kumaraswamy

"But the other Rajya Sabha members, especially Mallikarjun Kharge, were silent. He is the President of the Congress. But, what is his stand towards the interests of Karnataka on the Cauvery issue? The state has been meted out with injustice in connection with the Cauvery dispute as the political interests of Congress are intertwined with Tamil Nadu," he alleged.

The Congress government has sacrificed the interest of the state to empower its ally the ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu, Kumaraswamy charged. "It is a clear example of what will happen if those who do not have minimum knowledge and understanding of irrigation come to power," he further said, targetting Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who also holds the portfolio of the Water Resources Ministry.

The former CM further said the Supreme Court cannot be blamed for its order on water release. "The state government had erred in every step. This was stressed at the all-party meeting. It was told before the orders of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). However, the state government did not have the patience and concern towards people," he stated.