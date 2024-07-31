Kerala landslides: K'taka CM appeals to corporates to provide CSR funds for victims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday appealed to the corporate sector to make Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions to support relief efforts in Kerala, where at least 159 people have lost their lives due to landslides.

CM Siddaramaiah, in his appeal addressed to the corporate sector, stated, "The situation in Kerala urgently needs financial assistance, food supplies, clothing, and basic ration to address the immediate needs of the affected population."

"The scale of the disaster necessitates a coordinated and generous response from all sectors of society, particularly from corporate entities that have always been pillars of support in times of need," he said.

"As you might be aware, our neighbouring state, Kerala, has recently been subjected to a severe calamity that has resulted in considerable hardship for its residents," he stated.

"The Government of Karnataka is committed to extending support to Kerala in these trying times, and we are reaching out to our valued partners in the corporate sector to join us in these relief efforts," he stated.

CM Siddaramaiah further stated, "We are specifically looking for contributions in the following areas. Firstly, financial support to facilitate the logistics of relief operations and rebuilding efforts. Secondly, food supplies comprising non-perishable food items and thirdly, clothing."

"We understand that each organisation has strengths and ways to best contribute. We would appreciate it if you could share how your esteemed organisation would like to assist in this humanitarian effort. Kindly inform us about the support you can offer, and we will coordinate with you to ensure that the contributions are utilised effectively," the CM appealed.

"This is an opportunity for us to stand together and make a significant impact. Your involvement and contributions will not only provide immediate relief but also help in the long-term rehabilitation of the affected regions," CM Siddaramaiah maintained.

"We have established a dedicated task force to coordinate relief efforts and ensure that all contributions are utilised effectively and transparently. Please respond to this appeal, so we can effectively organise logistics and distribution," he urged.