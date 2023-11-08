KEONICS vendors accuse Karnataka IAS officer of demanding bribe for clearing bills

Vendors working for the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS) accused an IAS officer of seeking a 10-12% cut to clear payments for pending bills worth nearly Rs 300 crore. The claim prompted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to offer an enquiry into the allegations.
KEONICS Vendors Association president Vasanth Bangera levelled allegations against Sangappa, the Managing Director of the organisation, of asking for bribes from vendors working with them.
“Sangappa, the MD, has asked us to pay a cut, citing his expenses, saying that he had to pay a huge sum for his posting,” Vasanth Bangera said. “When we refused to pay, we were harassed and told that our papers were not in order,” he added.
KEONICS is a state-run company, established in 1976, to promote the electronics industry in the state. It reports to the IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge.
Speaking to reporters in Chittapur, his constituency in Kalaburagi district, Priyank maintained that the allegation of an IAS official demanding bribes in exchange for clearing bills of work done in KEONICS is baseless. “As per my knowledge, there has been no case of bribery during our government’s term. It is true there was widespread corruption in the years before that, and I have found in reviews that there are irregularities to the tune of Rs 250 crore. In this background, the officials are directed to take into account the Auditor General of India’s report and follow the rules before making any payment. As per the rule in force, the payment for the work done cannot be made without third-party inspection and we are just following the rule,” Priyank Kharge said.
He rejected assertions that the state government was not clearing payments due to a bribery case.
“There are instances of contractors quoting Rs 10,000 for a CCTV whose market price is just Rs 1,000. There are also instances where contractors have quoted 20 times higher than the actual price for a product. Can we accept it? We have simply told the contractors to wait for some time by assuring them the payment after third party inspection of the work is done,” Priyank added.