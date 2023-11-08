KEONICS vendors accuse Karnataka IAS officer of demanding bribe for clearing bills

Vendors working for the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS) accused an IAS officer of seeking a 10-12% cut to clear payments for pending bills worth nearly Rs 300 crore. The claim prompted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to offer an enquiry into the allegations.

KEONICS Vendors Association president Vasanth Bangera levelled allegations against Sangappa, the Managing Director of the organisation, of asking for bribes from vendors working with them.

“Sangappa, the MD, has asked us to pay a cut, citing his expenses, saying that he had to pay a huge sum for his posting,” Vasanth Bangera said. “When we refused to pay, we were harassed and told that our papers were not in order,” he added.