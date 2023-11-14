Karnataka youth immolates himself over alleged police harassment, succumbs

Kiran Kumar, a 23-year-old resident of Nagarle village in Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district on Tuesday, November 14 succumbed to injuries he had sustained after setting himself on fire the previous evening. He had taken the desperate step allegedly following custodial torture by the police.
Following the incident, he was taken to KR Hospital for treatment of burn injuries, but he did not survive.
In a video, he claimed that he was ending his life due to harassment by the police while in custody. Kiran’s family also confirmed his version.
The Biligere police had taken the victim into custody in connection with an incident of violence in the Nagarle village and allegedly tortured him.
But he managed to escape from the police station and return home. It is claimed, only to set himself ablaze though, dousing himself with petrol.
However, according to the police Kiran and his partner were called to the police station on Monday, November 13 evening for questioning on a dispute between them.
The duo were waiting in the police station for some time, when Kiran ran away on the pretext of answering nature’s call.
But he went to his partner’s home and set himself afire before the girl's home.
