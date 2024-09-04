The Chikkamaglur police have arrested a 54-year-old yoga teacher on rape charges after a non-resident Indian (NRI) woman filed a complaint on Sunday, September 1.

Police have arrested Pradeep Ullal, who is the managing trustee of the Kevala Foundation in Chikkamagaluru. He is also listed as the foundation’s ‘spiritual head’. The foundation claims the Kailasaa Music Festival that it organises has been “endorsed” by the Union Ministry of Tourism and Culture and by Incredible India, a marketing campaign started by the government of India in 2002.

According to the police, the woman filed a complaint alleging that she came in contact with Pradeep Ullal through a friend in 2020 and attended yoga classes online. He allegedly sexually assaulted her in 2021 and 2022 when she visited the yoga centre. He reportedly made claims that they were in a relationship during a previous birth and called his acts of alleged assault “divine love.”

The complainant hails from Punjab but has been living with her family in the US since 2000.

Chikkmagaluru police have booked Pradeep under Section 376(2)(n), which pertains to repeatedly sexually assaulting the same woman. Karnataka: Yoga teacher arrested on sexual assault charge, claimed it was ‘divine love’