Karnataka woman arrested for throwing her child in river

Bhagyamma's mother also criticised her for leaving her child alone and going out with her partner. The police said that her partner also did not like her son.

On Tuesday, December 19, night on the pretext of washing clothes, she took her child near the Kanva River and threw him into the water. She tried to create a scene by screaming and shouting for help, claiming that her son accidently fell into the river.

Authorities retrieved the body on the morning of December 20. The police, during their investigation, were informed about the affair of the accused and the fights with her mother in this connection. After questioning, Bhagyamma confessed to committing the crime for the sake of her relationship.