Karnataka woman accused of killing grandson

An elderly woman has been accused of killing her nine-month-old grandson in this Karnataka district, sources said on Saturday.

Nagarathna, the mother of deceased Advik, lodged a complaint with the Gajendragarh police station, alleging that her mother-in-law, Saroja, had killed the baby.

In the complaint, Nagarathna said that she had returned to her in-laws' house five months after the delivery.

But her mother-in-law expressed her displeasure over Saroja embracing motherhood at such an early age.

As per the complainant, the woman did not stop at this and made the infant swallow betel nuts and leaves leading to his death.

The final rites were conducted on November 22.

Based on her complaint, the body was exhumed on November 24, and sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the accused grandmother has refuted her daughter-in-law's charges and pleaded innocence.

Further investigation in the matter is currently underway.