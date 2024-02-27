Karnataka: War of words between Congress, BJP over UK writer Nitasha Kaul's deportation

On the other hand, Vijayendra said, “Highly disgusted by the CM Siddaramaiah-led government whitewashing the crimes of ‘Tukde Tukde' gang by inviting Nitasha Kaul for a talk on 'Constitution and Unity of India'.

“A known terrorist sympathiser and one who constantly spews venom and disseminates anti-India propaganda in connivance with the enemies of the Indian state is accorded a red carpet welcome by the Congress-ruled Karnataka government, which is a highly condemnable and unpardonable crime.

"Equally disgusting is the fact that the event was attended by all the top leaders of the Congress. What is more worrisome and annoying is the government's indulgence in unwanted expenditures involving crores of rupees when our state and the farmers are already in distress owing to unprecedented drought and severe water crisis."

Kaul, an OCI cardholder and writer based in London, was invited by the government of Karnataka to participate in a conference titled 'The Constitution and Unity of India' held over the weekend in Bengaluru.