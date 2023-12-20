Karnataka town tense after youths thrashed for putting up Kannada flag, FIR against 5

Sankeshwara town in Karnataka's Belagavi district is tense after youths were thrashed allegedly for putting up a Kannada flag near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The police have lodged an FIR against five persons in connection with the incident and detained one.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Ankali village near Sankeshwar town four days ago. A group objecting to the placement of the Kannada flag near the Shivaji statue demanded its immediate removal.