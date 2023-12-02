‘Karnataka should be AIDS free in next 5 years’: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that India, as well as Karnataka should be AIDS free in the next five years and urged that all the people should work together in this direction. Addressing the World AIDS Day 2023 event at the Banquet Hall Vidhana Soudha on Friday, December 1, Siddaramaiah said, "Today is World AIDS Day. It is the responsibility of all of us to prevent this epidemic. The disease was discovered in India in 1986 and in Karnataka in 1987. In recent days, the number of HIV patients and its prevalence is decreasing. This is a good development. Awareness should be created among the people and the youth to build a HIV-free society."

"There was a slogan to bring the number of AIDS affected to zero by 2015-2020. But this goal has not been achieved. Achieving this goal is the responsibility of both the Health department and the entire society," the Chief Minister added. He further said that precautionary measures must be followed to control the disease.

"Those affected with HIV can lead a peaceful life. I hope that the zero-day will happen in five or six years. India ranks third in the world. We need to be more aware. Some people have misconceptions about the disease. They think that if one talks to a patient, they can contract the disease. But it won't. It is mostly spread through transfusion of blood. People should be aware of all this. Disease can be prevented if we are aware of the causes," Siddaramaiah said.