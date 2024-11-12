Karnataka seer urges Hindu youth to take up swords, FIR filed

The Afzalpur police on Tuesday, November 12, registered a case against Marularadhya Shivacharya Swami of Mashaala Mutt for making an inflammatory speech urging the Hindu youth to arm themselves with swords. Shivacharaya made these provocative statements during a protest organised by the Hindu Nagarika Vedike against the mutation of Waqf Board properties a day earlier. The protest was held at Basaveshwara Circle in Afzalpur.

The police have registered a case under Sections 299 and 353/2 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for inciting religious sentiments.

During his speech, Shivacharya said, “They claim they are ready to sacrifice their lives and even take others’ lives. They boast that all the youth in Afzalpur have swords at home and are prepared to use them against anyone who stands in their way. Let’s stop giving pens to our youth and start giving them swords instead.”

The protestors included a host of religious leaders who demanded the disbandment of the Waqf Board under the chant of “waqf hatao, desh bachao”’ (remove Waqf, save the country).

They claimed that the Waqf Board's attempts to transfer the ownership of agricultural lands and properties associated with Hindu temples to its name are deeply offensive and harm the dignity of the Hindu community. The protestors asked the Karnataka government to urge the Union government to establish a “Sanatan Board” with BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal as chair to safeguard Hindu assets, and some called for nationalising Waqf properties.

The protesters also raised slogans against the district commissioner, expressing anger that no officials arrived to accept their memorandum, demanding the transfer of the “anti-Hindu” district commissioner.