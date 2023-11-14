Karnataka: Lecturer held for sexually assaulting, blackmailing student

Karnataka

Madan Kumar, a lecturer in a private college in Yelahanka locality of Bengaluru, had taken the student to a hotel on MG Road promising her a job and assaulted her sexually.
Karnataka police on Tuesday, November 14, arrested a lecturer for allegedly sexually assaulting a student on the pretext of getting her part time job in the city. Madan Kumar, a lecturer in a private college in Yelahanka locality of Bengaluru, had taken the student to a hotel on M G Road promising her a job and assaulted her sexually.

He had also filmed the incident and blackmailed her.

Unable to take in the torture, the survivor had lodged a complaint with the Gangammanagudi police station. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused on Tuesday morning.

