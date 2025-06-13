Karnataka: Heavy rains claim four lives, red warning issued for multiple districts

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Torrential rains continued to batter parts of coastal, south-interior, and north-interior Karnataka on Thursday, June 12, resulting in at least four fatalities in rain-related incidents across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning for several districts on Friday, June 13, warning of intense downpours and thunderstorms.



In Dharwad district, two deaths were reported in separate incidents within 24 hours. In one case, a 31-year-old man, Shivayya Basayya Vatnalmath, died and two others were injured when a tractor overturned in a stream in Hanchinal village, Kundgol taluk, on Wednesday, June 11. In another incident, 58-year-old Hussainsab Kalasa went missing in Hubballi after his two-wheeler was swept away by an overflowing drain in Nekar Nagar. His pillion rider was rescued by bystanders, but Hussainsab remains untraced.

In neighbouring Belagavi district, two more fatalities were reported on June 12 following heavy rainfall. Authorities have yet to release additional details.

Malnad and coastal regions reeling

A heavy downpour battered the Malnad region, impacting life in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan districts. Several trees were uprooted, low-lying areas were inundated, and traffic was disrupted. The region recorded 21.9 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, more than double the normal of 9.5 mm. Shivamogga alone saw an average of 40.9 mm, nearly triple its usual.

In view of the red warning, anganwadis and schools up to high school level in Udupi and Kodagu districts have declared a holiday on June 13. Udupi Deputy Commissioner K Vidyakumari confirmed that PU colleges and higher educational institutions would continue to function.

In north Karnataka, Belagavi and Bagalkot districts were among the worst affected. In Raibag, water entered several low-lying homes, and roads were rendered impassable for hours. In Bagalkot, the Guledgudda–Parvati bridge over the Malaprabha river was submerged, prompting authorities to reroute traffic. In Guledgudda, several homes, a hotel, and a petrol pump were flooded, with residents seen manually draining water from their properties.

Reservoirs across northern Karnataka are filling rapidly due to sustained inflows. The Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir at Almatti recorded an inflow of 12,641 cusecs, with current storage at 61.6 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet). The Hipparagi barrage reported an inflow of 11,608 cusecs, while the Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir at Hidkal stood at 48.98 tmcft, nearing its full capacity of 51 tmcft.

The IMD has issued a red warning for Friday for Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga districts. An orange warning is in place for Bagalkot, Belagavi, and Shivamogga, while a yellow warning has been sounded for Vijayanagara, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Ballari, Gadag, and Dharwad.



According to the IMD's warning system, a red warning denotes rainfall exceeding 200 mm in 24 hours, an orange warning indicates 110 to 200 mm, and a yellow warning signals heavy rainfall ranging from 60 to 110 mm.