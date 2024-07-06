Karnataka HC adjourns Prajwal Revanna's bail plea by two weeks

The Karnataka High Court adjourned the bail petition of rape-accused former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna by two weeks. Prajwal is accused of sexually abusing many women after videos of sexual assaults allegedly committed by him surfaced a week before Lok Sabha elections on April 26. So far, four women have accused him of rape.

The bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit underlined that there is no urgency to hear the matter while passing the order. The counsel for Prajwal had submitted the plea in the Holenarasipura sexual assault case and requested the bench to look into the matter on an urgent basis.

After taking up the matter, the bench stated that let the investigation go on and there is no necessity to look into the bail petition now. “Let the objections be submitted to the court regarding the bail plea,” the bench stated.

Earlier, the Special Court for MP/MLAs had quashed the bail petition of Prajwal, presently lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison. He has been remanded to judicial custody till July 8.

TNM has been continuously reporting on this case, speaking to survivors and others affected to, explore the the profound societal impact of the sexual abuse videos. Our coverage can be accessed here.