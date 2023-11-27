Karnataka: Family of five die by suicide due to alleged harassment by neighbours

A family of five died by suicide in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, allegedly due to harassment by neighbours and financial difficulties, the police said on Monday, November 27. The deceased have been identified as Gareeb Saab who worked as a kabab seller, his wife Sumaiyya, daughter Hajira and sons Mohammad Shabhan and Mohammad Muneer.
According to a Deccan Herald report, in a video purportedly recorded by the victims, they have blamed mental harassment by Kalandar, who stays below their house. “We were living for ourselves. The neighbours were harassing us. Those responsible for this suicide should be given stringent punishment. Don’t conduct a postmortem on our bodies,” the video allegedly said. Gareeb Saab is also said to have left a death note to his aunt, where he outlined his difficulties due to a severe financial crunch and harassment by his neighbours.
Imran Pasha, a Tumakuru based activist, told TNM that the family had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from their neighbours and were unable to repay it due to high interest rates. “Due to their inability to pay back the debt, the family suffered mental and physical harassment by their neighbours. Gareeb was beaten on several occasions,” he said.
The incident came to light on Sunday night in Tumakuru city and the police have taken five accused persons into custody and are investigating them. The police also allegedly found a note addressed to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click for working helplines across India.