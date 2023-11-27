Karnataka: Family of five die by suicide due to alleged harassment by neighbours

A family of five died by suicide in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, allegedly due to harassment by neighbours and financial difficulties, the police said on Monday, November 27. The deceased have been identified as Gareeb Saab who worked as a kabab seller, his wife Sumaiyya, daughter Hajira and sons Mohammad Shabhan and Mohammad Muneer.

According to a Deccan Herald report, in a video purportedly recorded by the victims, they have blamed mental harassment by Kalandar, who stays below their house. “We were living for ourselves. The neighbours were harassing us. Those responsible for this suicide should be given stringent punishment. Don’t conduct a postmortem on our bodies,” the video allegedly said. Gareeb Saab is also said to have left a death note to his aunt, where he outlined his difficulties due to a severe financial crunch and harassment by his neighbours.