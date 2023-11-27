Karnataka

Karnataka: Family of five die by suicide due to alleged harassment by neighbours

As per reports in a video purportedly recorded by the victims, they have blamed mental harassment by Kalandar, who stayed below their house.
TNM Staff

A family of five died by suicide in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, allegedly due to harassment by neighbours and financial difficulties, the police said on Monday, November 27. The deceased have been identified as Gareeb Saab who worked as a kabab seller, his wife Sumaiyya, daughter Hajira and sons Mohammad Shabhan and Mohammad Muneer. 

According to a Deccan Herald report, in a video purportedly recorded by the victims, they have blamed mental harassment by Kalandar, who stays below their house. “We were living for ourselves. The neighbours were harassing us. Those responsible for this suicide should be given stringent punishment. Don’t conduct a postmortem on our bodies,” the video allegedly said. Gareeb Saab is also said to have left a death note to his aunt, where he outlined his difficulties due to a severe financial crunch and harassment by his neighbours.

Imran Pasha, a Tumakuru based activist, told TNM that the family had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from their neighbours and were unable to repay it due to high interest rates. “Due to their inability to pay back the debt, the family suffered mental and physical harassment by their neighbours. Gareeb was beaten on several occasions,” he said.

The incident came to light on Sunday night in Tumakuru city and the police have taken five accused persons into custody and are investigating them. The police also allegedly found a note addressed to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.    

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726 

Click here for working helplines across India.

