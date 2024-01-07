Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar alleges vendetta politics against him

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, on Friday, January 5, claimed that some politicians and bureaucrats were resorting to vendetta politics to harass him, and that he was ready to face any situation. "Some politicians and bureaucrats are resorting to vendetta politics. I have full faith in God and the court of law... the wheels of time are moving," the senior Congress leader told reporters.

The CBI had started an investigation against Shivakumar over an alleged disproportionate assets case in 2020, on charges that he had amassed properties worth Rs 74 crore between 2013 and 2018. The then BJP-led Karnataka government had handed over the case to the CBI. After the Congress came to power, it had, on November 28, 2023, withdrawn the consent to the CBI for the probe, following which the CBI challenged this decision at the high court.

Replying to reporters' queries about the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approaching the High Court (HC) questioning the state government's decision to withdraw permission to investigate, he said, "The CBI is entitled to approach the High Court. They will present their case and we will present our case. It is the court which will eventually decide. I have complete faith in our judicial system.”