Karnataka: DCP suspended for negligence in 20-year-old woman’s murder case

The Karnataka Police on Saturday, May 18, suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) P Rajeev for alleged negligence in handling the murder case of 20-year-old Anjali Ambigera. Anjali was stabbed to death allegedly by her stalker at her house in the Veerapur Oni area of Hubballi on the early morning of May 15.

Meanwhile, Ambigera's minor sister reportedly attempted to end her life in protest of police negligence in the case and demanding the encounter of the accused youth, identified as Vishwa alias Girish. Police said that the girl was rushed to the hospital and is out of danger.

Savita Sawanth, mother of the accused, claimed that her son Vishwa had not come to the house for the last six months. "I will not see his face and don't want to secure bail for him. Let the court take a decision and award him any punishment," she said.

Anjali worked at a local canteen and lived with her sister and grandmother following the death of her parents. She had repeatedly rejected Girish's romantic advances and his requests for her to travel with him to Mysuru. After Anjali turned down all his proposals, Girish allegedly threatened to kill her in the same manner as Neha Hiremath, who was murdered in Hubballi on April 18.

Earlier, Anjali's family claimed that they had informed police about the threat to their daughter from the accused, but the police did not heed their concerns. The Police Department later suspended Inspector Chandrashekar Chikkodi and Head Constable Rekha of the Bendigeri police station for negligence.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 6500022

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.

(With inputs from IANS)